New run for only the experienced

A NEW 100-mile ultra marathon will set off from Goring next year.

Up to 330 places are available in the Centurion Running Autumn 100 race, which will be held on October 10, starting at the village hall at 9am.

The runners will follow four consecutive circuits of about 25 miles each. They will first follow the Thames Path to Little Wittenham and back, then take another loop along the Ridgeway to Swyncombe Farm. The last two circuits will go along the Ridgeway to Chain Hill and back, then in the opposite direction along the Thames Path as far as Reading.

The course is largely flat but the organisers say it could take more than 13 hours to finish with the risk of extreme cold, rain, wind and bogginess underfoot.

Runners will be supported by 16 aid stations with full medical support.

Entry costs £165 and only those who have finished a race of at least 50 miles in under 15 hours since January 2017 may enrol. Runners should feel confident of finishing within the 28-hour time limit.

All finishers will receive a commemorative belt buckle and there will be prizes for the best performers. For more information, visit www.centurionrunning.com

