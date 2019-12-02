Boy’s ‘bedroom battle’ wins prize

AN animated film depicting toy soldiers battling in a bedroom was among the prize-winners at this year’s Whitchurch art and craft show.

Henry Lowe, nine, took home the event’s Brazil Award for video after producing a short clip, called The Battle of Bedroom Castle, using the “stop motion” technique.

He choreographed a battle between two factions of toy soldiers then took hundreds of photos of the scene, moving each soldier by a tiny amount with each frame, before editing it into a video using computer software.

This method is famously used to produce the Wallace and Gromit series.

The award was being presented for the second year running after being launched by villager Nick Brazil, who is a keen photographer and videographer.

This year’s show, which was held at the village hall and organised by the Whitchurch Society, attracted 189 entries.

Other winners included David Robinson, who took home the Chairman’s Cup for his photograph of a flock of geese flying over the village bridge, while Jenny Plumb won the popular vote for a stumpwork box of silk satin.

The entries included 57 masks as this was the theme of this year’s Joyce Voysey Prize, which went to Amy Holland, as well as group work created by pupils at the village pre-school and primary school and the Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath.

Organiser Sally Woolhouse said: “It was a very successful and sociable occasion which gave everyone the chance to appreciate the creative talent in our community. There was a wonderful variety of artwork, craftwork and photographs from young and old, showing a very high standard.

“It was lovely to welcome new exhibitors and we hope they will continue to enter in the years ahead. The only disappointment was that there were no entries in the junior 12 to 18 years section so we must try to encourage secondary school pupils to enter next year.

“We were very pleased to get four entries for the Brazil Award and were very impressed with the winning entry, which must have taken a lot of time and attention to detail to make. It was very imaginative and is just the kind of thing we want to encourage.”

The full list of prize winners was as follows:

Art aged under six — 1 Oliver Greenford (Pirate with his Parrot), 2 Abigail Mullins (The Silhouette), 3 Katie Newman (Unicorn)

Crafts aged under six —

1 Esme Bannerman (Turtle in the World), 2 Reuben Lay-Sans (Reuben’s Rusty Robot), 3 Jonty Evans (textile square patchwork)

Overall winner aged under six - Esme Bannerman

Art aged six to eight — 1 Joshua Barter (Birman Cat), 2 Scarlet Higley (Me), 3 Tess Higley (The Magical Mermaid)

Crafts aged six to eight — }

1 Santiago Cooke (Autumn Lion — dried leaves), 2 Pippa Stringer-Smith (Robert the Recycled Robot — mask), 3 William Tomlinson (Lion - mask)

Overall winner aged six to eight — Santiago Cooke

Art aged nine to 11 —

1 Marthe McGlyne (The Fluff Balls), 2 Louis Tuckwell (Unknown Soldier), 3 Mia Collins (Woodland Wonders)

Crafts aged nine to 11 —

1 Oscar Day (Masked Beaver),

2 Robyn Bannerman (African mask in balsa wood), 3 Alba Woodings (The Puppet Show)

Overall winner aged nine to 11 — Oscar Day

Photography, aged 18 and under — 1 (joint) Tess Higley (Wasp Spider Eating Grasshopper), Scarlet Higley (Mr Waspy)

Orford Cup for adult art — Jean Marc Grosfort (House in Goring)

Highly commended for adult art — Gill Goodwin (Blue Nettle), Alan Boarder (Industrial Scene), Diana Hanson (Hare), Claire Scott (Waterlilies), Vivien Chambers (Greys Court Doorway in watercolour)

Whitchurch Cup for adult craft — Matilda Oppenheimer (Collection of bound books)

Highly commended for adult craft — Peter Woolhouse (Nesting tunnels for solitary bees), Peter Hollitzer (Four spoons), Lorna Woolhouse (Crochet jumper for dachshund), Jenny Plumb (Stumpwork box on silk satin with silk thread), Alison Livesey (Ubuntu, a crochet throw)

CPL Cup for adult photography — Garry Forster (Modern Life)

Highly commended for adult photography — Lorna Woolhouse (Gate in the snow), Sally Woolhouse (C’mon girls - smile!), Wendy Ferguson (Over the Hill), Kate Lowe (Isle of Skye), Garry Forster (Plitvicka, Croatia)

The Brazil Award for video or animation — Henry Lowe (The Battle of Bedroom Castle)

The Butterworth Cup for best first-time entry — Sabina Reed (Path Hill, black and white)

The Joyce Voysey Prize — Amy Holland (mask)

The Chairman’s Cup - David Robinson (Whitchurch Bridge at Dawn)

Popular Vote — Jenny Plumb (stumpwork box on silk satin with silk thread)