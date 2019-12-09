Festive lunch

Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
PEPPARD Lunch Club will hold its Christmas dinner at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road on Wednesday, December 18 from noon.
Anyone aged 60 and above is welcome to attend.
The meal costs £6. To book, call (01491) 681780.
09 December 2019
More News:
Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say