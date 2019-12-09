Monday, 09 December 2019

Festive lunch

PEPPARD Lunch Club will hold its Christmas dinner at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road on Wednesday, December 18 from noon.

Anyone aged 60 and above is welcome to attend.

The meal costs £6.  To book, call (01491) 681780. 

