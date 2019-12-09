Some jeers and jibes but otherwise polite debate

MORE than 200 people attended the first general election hustings in Henley for at least 30 years.

Conservative incumbent John Howell, who has served the constituency since 2008, Laura Coyle, of the Liberal Democrats, Labour candidate Zaid Marham and Jo Robb of the Green Party discussed issues ranging from education to Brexit.

They answered questions submitted by members of the public, which also covered the environment, transport, housing, assisted dying and electoral reform, in a bid to secure their vote at next Thursday’s polls.

The event, jointly organised by the Henley Standard, Henley Churches Together and the environmental campaign group Greener Henley, took place at Christ Church United Reformed Church in Reading Road, Henley, on Tuesday evening.

It was chaired by Rev Glyn Millington, the minister.

Guests began arriving well before the advertised start time of 7.30pm and Mr Howell, an organist, briefly played the church organ as the first dozen or so entered.

By the time the hustings began, all the ground floor seats were taken as were many in the upstairs gallery.

Each candidate first had two minutes to introduce themselves. They were then given two minutes to answer each question.

The Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green candidates said schools were being underfunded, including in Henley, where Gillotts’s annual capital budget has dropped from £80,000 to £18,000 and it struggles to pay for basic repairs to its facilities.

This prompted hundreds of protesters to march through the town centre in September.

Mrs Coyle said: “I was on that march and heard very eloquent speeches by the heads of Gillotts and The Henley College about their working conditions. We can’t underestimate teachers’ contributions in preparing children for life.

“These amazing individuals are having to work while buildings are crumbling and that’s an abomination we must address — there’s not enough funding and it’s not coming quickly enough. We need 20,000 more teachers and the Liberal Democrats will provide this.

“We would scrap Sats tests — I can’t believe some of the mindless drivel my son gets sent home with when, as a six-year-old, he should be focusing on the arts and the wonderful things that learning brings.”

Mrs Robb said next year she would be swimming the Channel to raise funds for the Henley Music School, a charity that provides music education to state schools.

However, she said the charity shouldn’t have to exist, adding: “A decade of austerity has left our schools in utter crisis and Gillotts is having to make appalling choices between closing classrooms that stink of raw sewage or laying off teachers.

“It’s a national disgrace that the arts have been systematically stripped out as children should have a broad, stimulating curriculum to prepare for the future. We’re proposing an extra £4.5 billion annually for schools over the next decade, while heads will be free to choose where their priorities lie.”

Mr Howell, who attended the September march, said: “I’m not ashamed to live in the constituency but that doesn’t mean we do nothing about the state of our schools. I fully accept that it’s an issue.

“That’s precisely why I’ve been getting this in front of ministers to make decisions and I’m confident that it will be addressed.

“I want to ensure the schools get the money they need and it’s not siphoned off by the county council or academy trusts.”

There were loud jeers and calls of “lies, lies” as he added: “We’ve put £14billion into schools to ensure that this gap is addressed and let’s remember it wasn’t our government which left a note saying ‘there’s no money left’.”

As the shouts got louder, he added: “You cannot spend all the money and then expect someone else to be able to deal with it. That is what we’ve been doing over the past 10 years.”

Rev Millington interjected: “It’s okay to disagree but if you object too loudly then the rest of us can’t hear what you’re disagreeing with. I’m getting old and deaf — you’ve got to take pity on me.”

Mr Marham, a private tutor, said: “I’ve seen the consequences of underfunding education — crumbling buildings, overstretched teachers, low staff morale, the pressures of constant testing and horrific mental health problems.

“These should not exist in a country as rich as ours and it’s wasting children’s potential. Some have fallen behind for whatever reason and can’t catch up, but this could be solved if classes weren’t so large and teachers weren’t overworked.”

He said Labour would launch a National Education Service so that adults could retrain mid-career.

When challenged to name an economic benefit of exiting the European Union, Mr Howell said he had wanted to remain so people who voted leave should answer this.

He said he respected the outcome of the 2016 referendum, in which 52 per cent of voters wanted out, but he would support extending negotiations over a future trade deal rather than leaving without one.

Mr Howell said: “I’ve joined a cross-party group of MPs who believe we’re better off with a deal. We’ve pitched for one and the Prime Minister has secured it.

“However, in the unlikely event that we find we don’t have a deal, I will continue supporting the idea and if that means extending the negotiation period I’m afraid that means extending it.”

He added that he was discussing ways of repairing the social divisions caused by Brexit with Dr Steven Croft, Bishop of Oxford.

Mr Howell said: “The question about tangible benefits should be put to those who voted to leave. The answers would be interesting — it’s about the intangible benefits which people have identified and wish to pursue. I’m afraid that’s the starting point for discussions on Brexit.”

Mrs Robb said: “I cannot list a single tangible benefit of leaving the EU. The unanimous verdict of business is that it would be a calamity for jobs, the economy, the environment and workers’ rights on every level. We would be more prosperous and influential by remaining.”

A heckler shouted “What about democracy?” and she replied, to a chorus of boos from the back of the room: “The referendum was conducted on a tissue of lies and the police are looking at possible charges of electoral fraud.

“The Green Party’s position has always been that a people’s vote on the terms of withdrawal is the best way forward. We would campaign very hard to remain and I would vote to extend negotiations rather than crashing out.”

Mrs Coyle said: “I agree that the referendum was fought on lies and I’m staggered by what Mr Howell has said because [Foreign Secretary] Dominic Raab has admitted that no deal will be back on the table.

“Would Mr Howell vote to extend negotiations if the Government was whipping members to vote for no deal? People want an MP who doesn’t just vote with the Tory whip every single time.

“We now have a great deal of regional and generational inequality in this country and a lot of people were told the EU was responsible. That was a lie and remaining will give us the resources to actually tackle inequality.”

Mr Marham said: “Five years under a Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition created or exacerbated these inequalities, so they are being grossly irresponsible.

“My parents lived through the horrors of the Indian partition and we’ve seen what can happen in divided communities, like in Northern Ireland or the former Yugoslavia.

“I’m not saying all social division leads to civil war but you’re playing with fire. You have to ask what the benefits are of making more than 17 million people feel democracy doesn’t work for them. Labour is genuinely trying to bring people together by proposing a ‘soft’ Brexit deal to minimise the negative consequences and not alienate leave voters.”

Mrs Robb said she would tackle climate change through education in schools, introducing taxes on carbon and red meat production and launching a “green transport revolution” including a ban on any airport expansion.

She said that Britain should become carbon neutral well before the current target of 2050 as this was “far too late” to tackle the consequences of climate change.

She said: “For us to wait until 2050 is frankly immoral as it’s incumbent on us to do it rapidly and set an example to the rest of the world. I don’t think there’s the political appetite for a cross-party consensus on the radical action that’s needed to save the planet and only one party will do this.”

Mr Howell argued that people should change their behaviour individually but Mrs Robb said this wasn’t enough.

She said: “We’ve got such a narrow window of opportunity and yet John is talking about eating less meat. This is beyond individual action — only the state can mobilise the resources on the scale that’s needed.”

Mr Howell said: “I would concentrate on taking action locally and first of all I believe we must ensure that all new houses are built carbon-neutral as quickly as possible. We need electric car charging points in convenient places and to change the way we live. I attend meetings of the Council of Europe by train rather than flying, don’t own a tumble dryer and now eat less meat.”

Mrs Coyle said: “People are waking up to the climate emergency and we believe it should be front and centre of government policy. We would reintroduce a minister for climate change — a role which used to exist but was merged with business after the Conservatives won the 2015 election. Walking and cycling schemes should make up 10 per cent of our overall budget and we would fund this by taxing frequent fliers and electrifying the railways.”

Mr Marham said Labour would increase investment in sustainable energy generation including solar panels and 9,000 wind turbines both on and off shore. He said it would make public transport more accessible to discourage private car usage.

Proposals include nationalising trains and buses, cutting regulated rail fares by a third and introducing free rail travel for under-16s and free bus passes for people under 26.

He added: “We will invest in cycling lanes and safe walking routes which will impact on climate change in a positive way while making the population healthier and fitter.”

Mr Howell said he was standing as a “one nation” Conservative and would continue to draw on his experience as both an MP and a county councillor before that.

He said: “It gives me great insight into the views of people throughout the constituency including, for example, views on overdevelopment, for which I’ve created neighbourhood plans so that these views may be taken into account.”

Mr Marham said: “I’m standing because this is a historic election on a par with 1945, when the Labour government built the welfare state and launched the NHS and started a generation of prosperity and progress. The Conservatives fought against it, saying the country couldn’t afford it, and now we face a similar situation after a decade of austerity with public services on their knees and the environment in crisis.”

Mrs Coyle, a legal aid solicitor from Streatley, said: “I’ve seen first-hand the impact of government policy on the most vulnerable people in society and want to make a difference by protecting them and addressing inequality. This is a historic general election and the most important in my lifetime at least. We have a choice about the kind of world our children and grandchildren should grow up in and I want a country that’s open, tolerant and outward-looking.”

Mrs Robb said: “The climate crisis is at the forefront of the popular consciousness as we’ve all woken up to its scale and urgency. It’s time the Government stood up. I will fight to protect our beautiful countryside, for investment in the NHS and our cash-starved schools and for green transport and a people’s vote on Brexit.”

Rev Millington thanked the candidates for attending and told the audience: “Thank you very much and I hope that you will all go out and vote, whoever you decide to vote for.”