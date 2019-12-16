Festival donations total £47,000

MORE than £47,000 has been donated to charities and community groups following this year’s Wargrave Festival.

The money was presented to representatives of the different organisations at a ceremony held at the Sansom Room above Wargrave library.

A total of £11,000 was donated to local schools, £6,000 went to Wargrave Theatre Workshop and £5,000 to Wargrave Heritage Trust.

Other beneficiaries included Wargrave Snooker Club, St Mary’s Church, the Royal British Legion, Wargrave scouts, the Wargrave Lido Project and Wargrave Women and Girls’ Football Club.

The three-week festival took place in June and featured 42 events including the village fete.

The theme was “That’s Magic” in tribute to the magician Paul Daniels, who lived in the village with his wife and assistant Debbie McGee until his death in 2016.

Graham Howe, chairman of the festival committee, said one of the highlights was a show by McGee in which she spoke about the couple’s life together as performers.

Mr Howe said: “It was a magic moment for us to have Debbie McGee talk to us for the first time about her life with Paul.

“It was really special and I thanked her for letting us use the ‘That’s Magic’ theme as it was something that everyone really seemed to engage with.”

About 5,000 tickets were sold for the festival.

Mr Howe said: “I think it went very well. All the events we had were either mostly or fully subscribed.

“It was so fantastic to see the events so full. All the messages we received afterwards were complimentary about the quality of the events and the organisation of the committee.

“One of the things we did differently this year was take payment by card. This cost us more money but it significantly aided us when it came to making sales.”

Cllr Howe thanked the organising committee for their hard work.

Cath Forsaith has taken over as chairman for the next festival in 2021.