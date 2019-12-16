Monday, 16 December 2019

Festive fun

MOTHER Christmas will host a children’s party at Hare Hatch Sheeplands plant nursery near Wargrave on December 23 and 24.

Families can also enjoy breakfast with Father Christmas from 9am to 10am every day in the run-up to Christmas.

Money raised will be donated to Twyford Charities Together, the Alexander Devine Hospice and Yeldall Manor.

