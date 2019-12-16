Castle talk

IT’S nice to know that Goring Parish Council has ... [more]
Monday, 16 December 2019
A TALK on the history of Oxford Castle during the 17th and 18th centuries will be given at Goring village hall on Monday at 2.30pm.
The event has been organised by the Goring Gap Local History Society. Admission costs £4.
16 December 2019
More News:
Volunteer drivers sing carols for charity
DRIVERS from the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning ... [more]
Complaint over U-turn and rewording of crucial report
WATLINGTON Parish Council has formally complained ... [more]
POLL: Have your say