Festive music

Monday, 16 December 2019
A CONCERT of Orthodox Christmas music will be performed by Goring Chamber Choir in the new year.
The performance at St Thomas’s Church in Goring on January 4 will include both well-known English carols and less famous ones sung in Russian.
The date has been chosen as Jesus was born on January 7 in the Orthodox Christian calendar.
The concert will start at 3pm and admission is £10.
