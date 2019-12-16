Concert night

IT’S nice to know that Goring Parish Council has ... [more]
Monday, 16 December 2019
THE Goring and Streatley Concert Band will perform a Christmas concert at Goring village hall tomorrow (Saturday at 7pm.
Tickets cost £12 for adults and £6 for children and are available from the Inspiration gift shop at The Arcade.
16 December 2019
More News:
Volunteer drivers sing carols for charity
DRIVERS from the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning ... [more]
Complaint over U-turn and rewording of crucial report
WATLINGTON Parish Council has formally complained ... [more]
POLL: Have your say