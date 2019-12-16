Christmas market with a difference

HUNDREDS of people attended an artisan Christmas market at Henley town hall.

About 30 stallholders were offering goods, including candles, jewellery, prints and glasswork.

Liza Upton, of Kennylands Road, Sonning Common, was selling bracelets made from recycled flip-flops by a women’s co-operative in Mali.

She said: “I was given a bracelet by a friend of mine and thought it was really beautiful. I did a lot of research and found out about the story behind them.

“They are simple and affordable and are helping African families.”

Alexandra Hawkins, 59, of Leaver Road, Henley, showcased her art. Rachael Hodgkinson, of St Andrew’s Road, Henley, sold homemade food she makes for her business, Rachael’s Larder. All the wrapping was biodegradable.

Psychic and artist Amanda McGregor, 45, from Checkendon, gave readings for visitors.

Vicky and Nick Rippon, from Fawley, sold homemade liqueurs and fudge.

Organiser Julia Carey, an enviromental campaigner. said: “I felt we needed to give people an alternative option for shopping locally and to give small traders an opportunity to showcase their goods. It was really good.”