Sixth year of lunch for residents

ABOUT 40 people attended the sixth annual Christmas lunch for residents of the Gainsborough estate in Henley.

It took place at the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street and was organised by the Gainsborough Residents’ Association.

Soha Housing funded the meal, which comprised turkey with chips, vegetables, sausages and cranberry sauce.

There was a raffle with prizes of eight bags of festive food donated by the youth and community project Nomad, which is based at the d:two centre in Market Place.

Some residents from The Close and Abrahams Road also attended.

Sharon Donovan, who manages the Henley 60+ Social Club, told the diners about what the club offers and how they could become involved. Mayor Ken Arlett, who also attended, said: “I think lot of the residents here live on their own, so it’s great for them to get out and mix.”

Jackie Logan, Soha’s resident engagement and communities manager, said: “We have worked with the residents’ association since 2011 and the lunch is one of the initiatives that they do every year.

“We have sponsored it from the beginning because we care about communities.

“Having something like this is important for community cohesion and bringing everyone together.”

Cindy Eggleton, 57, of Gainsborough Crescent, who attended with husband Martin, 67, said: “We’re very lucky and everybody appreciates it.”

Mr Eggleton’s cousin David, who is Deputy Mayor and chairman of the residents’ association, said: “Some of these people do not get out very often so it’s good to get them together.

“It’s a good community event.”