Monday, 16 December 2019

Inspiring women enjoy curry lunch

ABOUT 80 women attended an Indian-themed Christmas lunch at the Christ Church United Reformed Church in Henley.

The sixth annual event was organised by the Henley Women of Inspiration networking group while the food was provided by the Cook Curry Club, which is based in Henley and Twyford.

Blacksmith Julie Grose, from Nuffield, gave a talk about her craft.

The lunch was taking place for the sixth year running and gave visitors an opportunity to chat and exchange business ideas.

Organiser Lindsay McLoughlin said: “It was a lovely afternoon and a great way of getting people ready for Christmas.”

