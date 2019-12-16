Veteran pop stars in panto

THREE pop stars of yesteryear were among the personalities who performed in a charity pantomime and concert in Henley.

Carol Decker, who lives in the town, and Vince Hill, from Shiplake, were joined by Dr and the Medics frontman Clive Jackson for the sold-out show at the Kenton Theatre.

It raised more than £4,500 for the Chiltern Centre in Henley, which supports young adults with a learning disability.

The panto was called Cinderella Part 2: The Mrs Charming Years and billed as a sequel to a charity performance of Cinderella at the Kenton in 2010, which raised about £10,000 for Sue Ryder.

In the sequel Cinderella and Prince Charming’s marriage comes under strain because the kingdom is in debt and an evil prince wants to take over.

Sir John Madejski, who played the King and Prince Charming’s father, was dressed in a long red cloak and wore a white wig.

Whenever another actor addressed him as “Your Majesty” he corrected them, saying “it’s pronounced Madejski”, which drew laughs and applause from the audience.

In the story the kingdom is mired in scandal because the king is unable to resist women, which results in costly court battles.

At one point, Sir John referenced Donald Trump when he explained that all he needed to do to get lucky was “tell them you’re a star and grab them by the…” before he was cut off by the other actors and the audience’s laughter.

West End actor Mike Sterling, who played Prince Charming, gave a solo rendition of She’s Out of My Life by Michael Jackson when his marriage to Cinderella, played by Nina Walden, finally broke down.

During the song he asked the technicians backstage for maximum reverb to give the song a melodramatic quality, which drew more laughter.

Lewis Jones played the evil Prince Benjamin. He walked around on his knees and wore Ray Ban aviators. The other actors mocked him and said he looked like Tom Cruise.

In another scene Prince Benjamin’s own relationship with his servants breaks down and the actors completed a dialogue which consisted entirely of song lyrics. Prince Benjamin said: “If I lay here, if I just lay here, we can work it all out.”

His servants said “you’re unbelievable” and “stop right now, thank you very much” before adding “hit the road, Jack”.

The audience roared with laughter and applauded.

In another scene, the evil prince poisons Cinderella who is then transported to the afterlife where she meets Spirit in the Sky played by Jackson, whose band had a worldwide hit with the song of the same name in 1986. It transpires that his character had an affair with Cinderella when she was about 17. Jackson broke into song about their meeting but had to go backstage to find another microphone after it failed, which drew more applause and laughter.

Cinderella sang with him, saying “I was barely 18 but it felt clean. Nothing could prepare me for what followed” before Jackson interrupted “luckily you swallowed”, which made the audience roar with laughter again.

His character feared his wife would find out about the affair and was blackmailed to let Cinderella return to normal life. In the final scene, Prince Charming kills the evil prince and rescues Cinderella.

The play ended with a rendition of Edelweiss by Vince Hill, who played Baron Hardup and sat in a wheelchair.

The performance received cheers and a standing ovation from the audience and Mr Hill waved as he was joined by his

co-stars to bow.

Afterwards he sang Make Someone Happy accompanied by a band called The Definitions. This was followed by a performance by Elvis impersonator Ben Portsmouth, who sang I Love You Because, The Wonder of You and Suspicious Minds.

Jackson then led a rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen and conducted the two sides of the audience with large mops during the “Galileo” section.

The Definitions performed Merry Christmas Everybody by Slade and then accompanied Decker as she performed Secret Garden, Heart and Soul and China in Your Hand.

The T’Pau singer, who wore black leather trousers, encouraged the audience to dance in the aisles. Mr Sterling said: “It was great fun and I wanted to take part because of the Chiltern Centre and the work that it does.”

Sir John, who also performed in the 2010 show, said: “It was fantastic and for a very good cause. It’s a great privilege to be a part of something like this and I thought we all did very well.”

Matt Jones, who wrote and directed the show, said he was grateful to everyone who took part.

He said: “There are so many people who have given up their time to throw it together. I have made some amazing friends and loved working with everyone.”

Mr Jackson said: “I was out of my comfort zone but loved it. It was wonderful.”

Mr Hill said: “It would have been better if I could have remembered my lines during the pantomime but the reaction for Edelweiss just seems to get better and better.

“It was so gratifying when the audience all stood up for me. It’s wonderful to get that kind of reaction to a song.”

Ms Decker said: “I got a wonderful reception from the crowd. I really enjoyed it and thought the panto was hysterical.”

Producer and organiser Rachel Lloyd said: “I loved all of it but my highlight of the night was the way the audience reacted to everything. They were right behind us from the start.

“A lot of the cast are friends and it was lovely working with them. I think we are all going to miss rehearsals.”