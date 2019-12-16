Children lead way at Santa fun run

ABOUT 65 people took part in the eighth Henley Santa fun run on Sunday.

The event, which was organised by town councillors Laurence Plant and Sarah Miller, started and finished at the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows.

The runners, who included adults and children, ran or walked the two-mile route along the Thames towpath, through the Henley station car park and around the Invesco offices off Reading Road.

Many had dressed as Father Christmas or one of his elves and all were given a Santa hat to wear.

Before they set off, Councillor Plant, a chiropractor who owns Henley Practice, led a warm-up and made everyone jog on the spot. The race was started by Mayor Ken Arlett who gave a countdown before letting the runners go and the children sprinted off.

Volunteers and members of Henley Rotary Club marshalled the race.

Sophie Whitworth, of St Andrew’s Road, Henley, returned home first after about 15 minutes. As she approached the finish line, she was joined by Councillor Arlett, who took her left hand and ran alongside her.

Mrs Whitworth said: “It was beautiful by the river and there were lots of people on all the corners, so you could high-five everybody. This is a really nice way of getting into the Christmas spirit. It’s fun to support a great event like this.”

Kate Goodman came second followed closely by nine-year-old Charlotte Burfitt, from Hurley.

The prize for the best-dressed family went to Dave and Charlotte Currie, who completed the course with their sons Finley, six, and Luca, eight.

The quartet, who live innValley Road, Henley. wore Santa hats and Christmas jumpers that depicted Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.

The best-dressed adult was Graeme Gilbert, of St Andrew’s Road, who dressed as Father Christmas and ran with his daughter Amber, six, and sons Joe, eight, and Sid, four. He said: “It was really good fun. I was really impressed that my youngest ones ran by themselves.”

The best-dressed under 10 was Charlotte Groh, four, who wore a gold dress and ran with her sister Matilda, seven.

She said: “I liked running it and dressing up.” Matilda added: “It was really fun.”

Prizes for the best-dressed participants included chocolates and biscuits and all the finishers received mince pies from Waitrose in Bell Street.

Eat! Food Festival organiser Philippa Ratcliffe had prepared a spiced carrot soup which was served in cups provided by H Café in Market Place. The children were also given sweets and flapjacks donated by Henley Rotary Club.

Cllr Arlett said: “It was good to see lots of youngsters enjoying themselves.”

Pam Phillips, who started the event in 2011, when she was mayor, and was dressed in a reindeer onesie, said: “We could’ve hoped for a few more people but, as ever, everybody that takes part has fun.”

Councillor Miller said: “Seeing all the families racing up with their Santa outfits and hats on was brilliant. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

The event raised about £180 for the Mayor’s chosen charities, Henley Music School, Mencap and Nomad.