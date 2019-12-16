Costumed nativity to pop up at church

A LIVE candlelit nativity and carols are in store at Shiplake Church tomorrow (Saturday) — and audience members are being invited to dress up for the occasion.

The fun festive event is being staged at 11am at the church of St Peter and St Paul’s in Church Lane — and again at 4pm.

Reverend Sarah Nesbitt said: “It’s a pop-up nativity. Come along dressed in costume or visit our wardrobe department on arrival. No rehearsals are needed. Mulled wine, juice and mince pies will be served before and after each performance.”

Both the morning and afternoon services will feature traditional carols and a “tableau vivant” reproduction of the nativity, complete with Mary, Joseph and Jesus, shepherds, wise men and angels.

Rev Nesbitt added: “It’s always a wonderful way to reflect on how we welcome Christ into our lives. We look forward to welcoming everyone.”

Parking is available at Shiplake College. For more information, including disabled access, call the rectory on 0118 940 3484.

• An exhibition featuring a “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” tree has opened at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery in upper Market Place behind Henley town hall. The show, which runs until Tuesday (December 17), is the work of Pete Burness-Smith, the author of Just the Ticket, a memoir of the July 1985 Live Aid concerts, which he helped organise.