Monday, 23 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Film nights for winter

PEPPARD Revels has announced the dates of its winter film nights. 

The screenings will take place at the war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road as follows (all 7pm):

Friday, January 17 — A Private Function (1984), which stars Denholm Elliott, Michael Palin, Maggie Smith, Liz Smith, Bill Paterson and Pete Postlethwaite.

Friday, February 14 — My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) stars Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Lainie Kazan and Michael Constantine.

Friday, March 20 — Notting Hill (1999) stars Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers, James Dreyfus and Tim McInnerny.

Admission costs £10 per night, which includes supper and a glass of Laithwaite’s wine.

To book, call Linda Collison on (01491) 628492. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33