Film nights for winter

Monday, 23 December 2019
PEPPARD Revels has announced the dates of its winter film nights.
The screenings will take place at the war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road as follows (all 7pm):
Friday, January 17 — A Private Function (1984), which stars Denholm Elliott, Michael Palin, Maggie Smith, Liz Smith, Bill Paterson and Pete Postlethwaite.
Friday, February 14 — My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) stars Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Lainie Kazan and Michael Constantine.
Friday, March 20 — Notting Hill (1999) stars Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers, James Dreyfus and Tim McInnerny.
Admission costs £10 per night, which includes supper and a glass of Laithwaite’s wine.
To book, call Linda Collison on (01491) 628492.
