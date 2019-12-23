Fayre profit

Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
A CHRISTMAS fayre at Wyfold Riding for the Disabled raised £1,700.
The money will go towards the Kingwood charity’s running costs, which are about £40,000 a year.
Attractions at the fayre included a Santa’s grotto, tombola, raffle and refreshments.
The charity provides riding lessons and activities for about 70 disabled adults and children on 12 acres of land next to Wyfold Court.
