Parkinson’s branch celebrates

MORE than 50 service users and carers enjoyed the seventh annual Christmas lunch organised by the Henley branch of Parkinson’s UK.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett and his wife Dorothy attended the event at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road.

The guests enjoyed a traditional turkey dinner and Christmas pudding.

They were entertained by Steve Barbé, who runs a voice group for the branch. He wore a golden Santa hat and bells around his ankles, stomping his feet as he played Christmas songs.

There was also a raffle, with prizes including bottles of wine, Christmas cakes, festive hampers and books.

The branch, which has 65 members, was founded in 2012 by Terry Dudeney, a retired GP from Rotherfield Greys, after his close friend, David Jefferson, developed Parkinson’s disease, which is caused by a loss of nerve cells and can cause involuntary shaking, loss of memory and slow movement.

Mr Dudeney, who is now the branch vice-chairman. said: “I was a GP in Henley for 35 years, so I saw lots of people with Parkinson’s.

“I was looking for something meaningful to do in my retirement and I spent a great deal of time thinking about it.

“From week one we were incredibly busy, which demonstrated that there was a huge need for a branch in Henley and the other branches are in Oxford and Reading.

“The Christmas lunch is always one of the highlights of the year. In the summer, we get to do a trip on one of the Hobbs of Henley boats and that is always very popular.

“Looking back on it, I would say it has been a very rewarding experience and I’m very proud.”

The group meets at the Christ Church Centre on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm.