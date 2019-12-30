Volunteers tell the nativity story with puppets

CHILDREN and their parents enjoyed a nativity play performed with puppets at the d:two centre in Henley.

Volunteers from the venue’s family centre stood behind a screen and enacted scenes from the tale of Jesus’ birth which they illustrated with a computer slideshow. They sang carols between scenes while encouraging the audience to sing along. Afterwards the youngsters could meet the puppets themselves.

The team organise some form of festive entertainment every year and came up with this year’s idea after receiving the puppets as a donation.

They served mince pies to their guests after the show. Organiser Joanna Bray said: “It was a bit amateurish as we only had a few rehearsals but it went well and the children loved it.

“It was very much aimed at the under-fives and we had their attention all the way through. The parents were also very appreciative and thanked us.”