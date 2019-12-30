Food fair raises £1,300 for hall makeover

A FESTIVE food fair in Goring raised £1,300 towards improving the village hall.

The 10th annual event, which took place at the hall off High Street, featured 22 stalls by local suppliers including Pierreponts café, the Goring Grocer, South Stoke Community Shop, the Ridgeway brewery in South Stoke and the Hempen organic hemp farm at Goring Heath. Organisers said the takings were strong despite a slightly reduced footfall compared with previous years.

The proceeds will go towards a long-running refurbishment of the building.

The hall stage, lighting and sound systems have just been upgraded and other improvements include the addition of a garden room at the rear and the renovation of the clock on the roof. Hall trustee Sally Wicks said: “The food fair went extremely well. We had a healthy turnout and the stallholders were very pleased with sales while visitors enjoyed the variety on offer.

“It has proven popular over the years and we’re proud of how many of our sellers have grown their businesses. We’d like to thank everyone who supported us this year.”