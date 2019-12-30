Actor attends village party for the elderly

DOZENS of elderly Nettlebed residents attended their annual Christmas lunch at the village club.

Guests enjoyed homemade soup with a roll, apple crumble, cheese and biscuits and drinks while chatting to each other.

They were then entertained by a choir from Nettlebed Community School, who sang Christmas songs.

There was a free raffle with prizes including a three-course dinner at the White Hart in High Street, which was was drawn by Ted Docherty, the landlord. Each visitor received a goodie bag containing festive snacks and treats from Father Christmas and those who couldn’t attend due to illness had one delivered to their homes.

The event was opened by Rev Mark Ainsworth, the new priest-in-charge of Nettlebed parish, and compèred by Roger Worth, a member of the village club committee.

Also present were Lucy Fleming and her actor husband Simon Williams and Kate and Johnny Grimond, all from he Nettlebed Estate, which contributed some of the food.

Organiser Claire Harwood said: “It was another very successful afternoon. The children performed beautifully and the guests really enjoyed hearing them sing.

“People were coming up to me afterwards saying they’d had a great time and it was wonderful to see Simon again. He said he had thoroughly enjoyed himself.”