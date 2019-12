A QUIZ in aid of Checkendon village hall will take place there on Saturday, January 18 at 7pm.

Individuals, pairs and groups are welcome as teams will be made up on the night but booking is essential.

Tickets cost £13, which includes a buffet supper. There will be a bar and a raffle.

To book, call (01491) 681723 or email corbishley

tim@yahoo.co.uk