Performers help calendar break fundraising record

THIS year’s Henley Living Advent Calendar has raised a record amount for charity.

The ninth annual event had made £6,200 by Sunday — with three performances still to go.

Richard Rodway, who organises the event, said he expected the final total to break the £7,000 mark following the last performance at St Mary’s Church on Christmas Eve.

The previous best sum of £5,860 was set in 2017.

Hundreds of people have attended the nightly performances during December at a range of venues. The acts have included singers, dancers and musicians.

Mr Rodway, a partner at the Head Partnership solicitors, said: “Footfall has gone up slightly this year and if you have more people each night, the average charitable take will be higher.

“Nineteen of the 24 nights before Sunday raised more than £200 each.

“We had a barnstormer of an opener which really set the tone and created momentum. I have been proud of the quality of the performances and anecdotal feedback was that people have been returning night after night because of this great standard.”

Among last week’s performers were the Glass Ensemble, a choir which performed under a marquee in the grounds of Thamesfield Village, off Wargrave Road.

They sang carols including Ding Dong Merrily on High, Silent Night and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

There was a surprise visit by Santa Claus and Mrs Claus — alias Deputy Mayor David Eggleton and Eva Marie, who arrived at the retirement complex on a boat provided by Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue, although it had to be driven there due to the high river levels.

Mr Rodway said everyone enjoyed the occasion despite rain. He said: “The choir was really anxious and nervous about performing outdoors, even though they were covered, but once they started and the audience began to join in, no one minded.

“With the visit of Santa and Mrs Claus, it brought home what this event is about. It was a thoroughly enjoyable night and a lot of people will remember it.”

On Thursday last week, illness meant a late call-up for the Laughing Ants to make their calendar debut at Delegate House in Hart Street.

The trio of musicians performed a mix of traditional and modern songs in a jazz style.

Last Friday, musician George Campbell performed in Market Place. He played guitar and sang Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond, and Any Dream Will Do from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Then about 60 children from Springbox Gymnastics, all wearing sparkly outfits, performed several routines on dance mats in front of the huge Christmas tree.

They showed off their skills, balancing, tumbling and vaulting to the sound of seasonal songs.

On Saturday, singers Daisy Smith and Craig Duffield performed festive numbers at Hotel du Vin in New Street.

She began with a rendition of Think of Me, from Phantom of the Opera, before being joined by Mr Duffield to sing a duet of Shallow, from A Star is Born and then White Christmas.

Ms Smith, who impersonates Elsa from Frozen, also performed Love is an Open Door from the film.

On Sunday, Highly Strung, whose lead singer is former Henley Rowing Club coach Ian Desmond, performed at Henley Rugby Club.

The six-piece group played classic rock including Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac and California Dreamin’, which was made famous by the Mamas and the Papas.