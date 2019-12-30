Beauty salon named in Small Biz 100 list

A HENLEY beauty salon is celebrating being named a top-performing small business.

Cannelle Medispa in Hart Street was chosen as part of this year’s Small Biz 100 competition which recognises businesses for their contribution to the local economy and celebrates the annual Small Business Saturday initiative.

Owner France Baudet attended a reception at the House of Lords with marketing manager Emily Johns. Mrs Baudet said: “Over two decades, we have enjoyed the salon buzzing with clients and, like all local businesses, we have endured the ups and the downs that come with developing and expanding a business.

“To be a Small Biz 100 winner is very exciting. We are proud to be alongside some fantastic businesses from across the UK.”

The reception featured a talk from TV and radio presenter Zoe Hardman and was hosted by Lord Young, a former secretary of state for trade and industry.

Mrs Johns, who started as a receptionist 15 years ago before moving into marketing, said: “It was a fantastic experience.”

Cannelle Medispa, which also has a salon in Oxford, has four full-time members of staff, manager Zeynep Stromfelt and therapists Georgia Harris, Zara Theierry and Kasia Pomaranska.