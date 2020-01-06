Monday, 06 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Volunteers serve Christmas Day meal to elderly

Volunteers serve Christmas Day meal to elderly

MORE than 30 guests were treated to lunch at Sonning Common village hall on Christmas Day.

The 10th annual event was started by Chrissie Godfrey and Jill Vallis but is now co-ordinated by Sandy Onofrio.

She said: “A most wonderful time was had by all. An army of willing volunteers helped prepare and serve the meal and the generosity of local businesses and individuals enabled all guests to depart laden with gifts.

“Santa was there to represent South Oxfordshire Tractor Society, which very kindly returned the price of the meal to all the guests.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33