Volunteers serve Christmas Day meal to elderly

MORE than 30 guests were treated to lunch at Sonning Common village hall on Christmas Day.

The 10th annual event was started by Chrissie Godfrey and Jill Vallis but is now co-ordinated by Sandy Onofrio.

She said: “A most wonderful time was had by all. An army of willing volunteers helped prepare and serve the meal and the generosity of local businesses and individuals enabled all guests to depart laden with gifts.

“Santa was there to represent South Oxfordshire Tractor Society, which very kindly returned the price of the meal to all the guests.”