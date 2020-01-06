Vicar and donkeys lead Nativity procession

THE journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem was recreated in Ewelme on Christmas Eve.

Rev Stephen Cousins and two donkeys led more than 150 people from the recreation ground to the Shepherd’s Hut pub, where landlord Gary Flux dressed as the innkeeper.

Along the way the participants sang carols and listened to readings by Rev Cousins. There were four stops on the way, including one at the home of Lord and Lady Jay who provided sausage rolls to the walkers and carrots for the donkeys.

The crowd also stopped outside the home of 92-year-old woman in The Street to sing her Happy Birthday.

Rev Cousins, who joined the Benson and Ewelme benefice last summer, said: “I expected only about 20 or 30 people, so I was overwhelmed really. There were people of all ages and lots of the children dressed up. It was bringing the church out into the community.”