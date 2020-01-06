Monday, 06 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Village Santa tour raises £1,500

Village Santa tour raises £1,500

THE fourth annual Christmas tractor run in Sonning Common raised more than £1,500 for the village youth club and community first responders.

Jordan Johnstone drove the tractor around the village pulling a trailer made to look like a sled in which organiser Helen Coyne, who was dressed as Father Christmas, waved to people in the streets.

They were accompanied by more than 20 volunteers wearing Santa and elves‘ ’hats collecting donations and handing out chocolates and sweets.

The procession finished at the Butcher’s Arms pub, where they had mince pies and mulled wine courtesy of landlord Rob Blues.

Ms Coyne said: “The atmosphere was amazing and everybody was dancing in the streets. This is the best amount we have raised and I’m absolutely overwhelmed.”

She is pictured with “elf” Richard Mackenzie-Black.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33