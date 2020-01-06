Tories win school’s mock election too

STUDENTS at Shiplake College took part in a mock general election to coincide with the national poll on December 12 — with the same winner.

A-level politics students put themselves forward to represent seven of the main political parties, including Plaid Cymru and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

In the week prior to the poll the candidates were introduced to the pupils and staff in school assembly. Each one had a minute to explain where their party stood on key issues such as the NHS and Brexit.

A hustings was also held in the lecture theatre, which the school described as a “well-fought debate”.

Polling day coincided with the school’s Christmas jumper day and Christmas dinner and the turnout was high with 365 people voting, including 78 members of staff.

The Conservatives, represented by 16-year-old Freddie Westbrook-Burr, won with 47 per cent of the vote, followed by the Green Party with 22 per cent and the Liberal Democrats in third with 18 per cent.

Labour came fourth with just six per cent of the vote. This is perhaps not surprising when Jeremy Corbyn’s party had announced plans to abolish independent schools like Shiplake.