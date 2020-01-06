THIS year’s Woodcote 10km race will take place next Sunday (January 12).

Up to 600 runners will set off from Reading Road at 10am and follow a course through lanes to the west and south of the village, through Goring and then return via Icknield Road and South Stoke Road.

The course, which is hilly, will have marshals at regular intervals. All finishers will receive a medal and there will be cups for winners in various age and sex classes.

The proceeds will be divided between Pangbourne Rotary Club, which organises the race, and Parkinson’s UK.

Entry costs £18 at www.woodcote10k.org.uk or £20 on the day subject to availability. Entrants can park at Langtree School but not on the main road.