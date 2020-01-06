New church minister

A NEW minister has been appointed at Binfield Heath Church.

Steve Palmer, 35, will be officially inducted during a special service tomorrow (Saturday), starting at 2.30pm.

He was chosen after taking part in a series of services at the church as part of the application process. It is his first ministerial role.

He replaces Thomas Brand, who left in 2018 after eight years to become general secretary of the Evangelical Fellowship of Congregational Churches.

Mr Palmer is moving from Kidlington together with his wife Hannah and four children, Abigail, Emily, Joseph and Bethan.

He said: “I am very much looking forward to starting and being able to help. I have felt this sense of calling to bring the Christian message to people.

“I have been looking into becoming a minister for a while and it was good timing that I found a church that was looking for one.

“I have been a Christian since I was 19 and I have been involved in churches ever since. Over time, it became clear that they were interested in me, so in that sense it was not a surprise when I was told the good news.”

Mr Palmer has been working at Cheney School in Oxford as a maths teacher. He was also part of the leadership team helping to establish Grace Church in Kidlington since 2017.

His induction service will be followed by refreshments at Dunsden village hall.