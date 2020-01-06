Charity carols

CAROL singers in Sonning Common raised more than £1,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The 24 singers spent two hours touring the village and performing.

They were raising money in memory of villager John Lambourne, 80, who died on December 1.

He used to install an illuminated Christmas display in the garden at his bungalow in Kennylands Road to raise money for the London children’s hospital.

Mr Lambourne and his wife Carole started collecting in 2013 and raised more than £10,000.