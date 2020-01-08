Christmas tree mulching raises £300 for Bloom team

A CHRISTMAS tree mulching service raised more than £300 for Henley in Bloom.

Residents delivered about 100 trees to Mill Meadows on Saturday to be chopped up by a new composter operated by Henley Town Council’s parks services staff, including manager Karl Bishop and conservation park warden Ilona Livarski.

They were helped by Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, and deputy chairman Councillor Kellie Hinton.

Residents paid £2 to have a tree mulched and £5 to have one collected from their home by Councillor Eggleton.

The mulch created will be used on town council land.

Cllr Hinton said: “It was good to use the new composter. It was really efficient and I couldn’t believe how many trees went in there. Karl and the team are constantly looking at ways they can carry out their workload more efficiently.

“Certain bits of machinery really help with that. It just means you can do more and the work the staff do is more efficient.

“The bloom group is really reliant on sponsorship and fundraising and the money raised really does make a big difference to the work we do in the town.”

The Henley in Bloom and civic pride sub-committee will decide how the money raised is spent.

The annual mulching service was launched seven years ago by then parks manager Gareth Bartle, who died in May 2018.