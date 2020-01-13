Church welcomes new pastor after 18-month wait

A NEW pastor was inducted at Binfield Heath Church on Saturday.

Steve Palmer, 35, was welcomed by church elders and ministers durng a service at the independent evangelical church.

Almost 100 people attended the ceremony and witnessed Mr Palmer formally accepting his new position.

He was chosen after taking part in a series of services at the church in Dunsden Way as part of the application process. It is his first ministerial role.

Mr Palmer replaces Thomas Brand, who left in 2018 after eight years to become general secretary of the Evangelical Fellowship of Congregational Churches.

The service began with the hymn Lord of the Church, We Humbly Pray before a reading from the book of First Peter chapter two, verses four to 10.

Elder Ken Gaines then called Mr Palmer to the pastorate before the congregation sang the hymn Great is the Gospel of our Glorious God.

The act of induction followed and the elders and ministers placed their hands on Mr Palmer and prayed for him. The congregation was invited to give its assent to Mr Palmer before they sang the hymn To God be the Glory!

The service was followed by refreshments at Dunsden village hall.

Mr Palmer has moved from Kidlington with his wife Hannah and four children, Abigail, eight, Emily, seven, Joseph, five, and Bethan, two, who attended the service along with friends from Woodstock Road Baptist Church and Grace Church in Kidlington.

Mr Palmer said: “I felt it was a fitting way to recognise what the community has done in bringing me to the church.

“It’s great that we have got to this point and the church invited me to come. I applied back in June and it has been quite a wait so it’s great to actually get started and come among the people.

“I think the general feeling was that it went really well. Everyone was being very warm and welcoming — the church has been without a minister for 18 months.

“It was good to have people from the church and people from my old church. It felt a little bit like they were handing me over from the old one to the new one.”

Mr Palmer held his first service on Sunday. “That was my first oppportunity as the pastor to actually preach a message to the church,” he said. “I preached a message relevant to New Year.”

Mr Palmer, who is the son of a pastor, was baptised in 2004. He chose to become a Christian because he felt he had denied his faith.

He said: “I came to an awareness that I needed to trust Jesus as my saviour. I was living my life as if God didn't exist. I wanted to live exactly how I wanted to live and I was making myself the ruler of my life. My life felt quite empty without God.”