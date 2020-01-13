Monday, 13 January 2020

Organised walks offer

ORGANISED walks starting and finishing in Henley will take place weekly.

One will start from the town hall at noon every Tuesday and will last about 30 minutes. The route will change weekly and will be walked at a gentle pace.

Another walk will start and finish at Henley leisure centre, off Gillotts Lane, leaving at 10am on the first Sunday of the month.

The scenic route will cover between 2km and 3km and will be walked at a medium pace. It will take 45 minutes to an hour.

The walks have been organised by a partnership of South Oxfordshire District Council, Go Active, the Ramblers, and Better, which is run by charitable social enterprise GLL.

For more information, call 01235 422226.

