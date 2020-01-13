Whisky time

A WHISKY and watches event for charity will be held at Henley Cricket Club on Thursday, January 23 from 7.30pm to 11pm.

It is in aid of Camp Mohawk in Wargrave, which supports children with special needs.

Guests will be able to sample different single malt whisky and browse through a range of luxury watches from Henley jeweller David Rodger-Sharp.

Tickets cost £20. To book and for more information, visit bit.ly/305kxb1