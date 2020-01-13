Health talk

THE latest in a series of free health talks will be given at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley on January 21 from 6pm to 8pm.

The subject will be oral cancer and the speaker will be Satheesh Prabhu, a consultant at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The talk has been organised by the Bell Surgery and places must be booked. Call (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net