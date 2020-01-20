Practice run

A “SUNDAY trot” for runners planning to take part in Goring’s Hairy Legs challenge will be held in the village this weekend.

Participants will gather at Sheepcot recreation ground, off Gatehampton Road, at 8.20am for an 8.30am start. All ages and abilities are welcome but under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

The challenge takes place on May 10. For more information, see the Hairy Legs challenge page on Facebook.