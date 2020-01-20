Boats to join congregation at church ecumenical service

TWO boats will be installed inside St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sonning Common on Sunday.

They have been donated by the congregation for the annual ecumenical service for Christian Unity. The service will take place at the church in Peppard Road from 6.30pm and members of other churches are invited.

The theme is “unusual kindness”, which is a reference to the reception St Paul received when he was shipwrecked on the island of Malta as described in the Acts of the Apostles in the New Testament.

The service has been put together by the churches of Malta and Gozo and the boats will be used to highlight the nautical theme. Eight oars will be placed in them and each one will be inscribed with a single word from the prayers.

Afterwards refreshments will be served in the church hall. Deacon Brian Theobold, who will lead the service, has invited members of St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End, Christ the King Church in Sonning Common, All Saints’ Church in Peppard, Springwater Church in Peppard and Stoke Row Chapel.

He said: “There’s a very good relationship between the churches and the pastors around Sonning Common. We get together to support each other and try to do things together when we can.

“We have to acknowledge our churches have different ways of doing things.”