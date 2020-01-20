A HOUSE in Goring could be knocked down and three ... [more]
Monday, 20 January 2020
A SPRING clean and litter pick will be held in Sonning Common on Sunday, March 8 from 10am to noon, beginning at the village hall in Wood Lane.
Litter-pickers, gloves and high-vis jackets will be provided. Refreshments for the volunteers will be available in the hall afterwards.
20 January 2020
More News:
Vera Bird — December 31, 1919 – January 1, 2020
A WOMAN who was responsible for spotting German ... [more]
POLL: Have your say