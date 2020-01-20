Pub shut for filming of dark comedy

REGULARS who turned up for a drink at the New Inn at Kidmore End were shocked to find their local closed and the windows boarded up.

“It looked like we had been shut down by the council or something,” admitted landlady Dora Szymborska.

In fact the Brakspear pub was still very much in business but had been taken over by a cast of actors and a camera crew and become a film set for a week.

Instead of pulling pints for the locals, Ms Szymborska found herself playing host to some well-known TV actors as well as make-up and costume departments, art directors and her film director friend Richard Perry, all of whom stayed at the pub.

It meant she had to prepare breakfast and lunch every day for the 30-man team who were working 11-hour days on the film, which is set entirely inside the New Inn.

“It was hard work but it was different from a regular service,” she said. “They were all coming into the kitchen to say ‘thank you so much’. They were all really kind, cool people.”

Ms Szymborska and filmmaker Mr Perry have been friends since they worked together at the Crown at Playhatch 12 years ago, when she was front of house and he was working in the kitchen before leaving for the US to pursue a film career.

It is the second time that he has used the New Inn as a location for a shoot. Two years ago he was also in Kidmore End to film a six- part comedy series about the hospitality industry.

Entitled On Order and Away, the series was a much smaller shoot with a crew of just three and can now be seen on Amazon Prime.

“It was always our first choice to come back here,” said Mr Perry. “We wanted to be in the middle of nowhere with no people around — I don’t think a London pub would have closed down for a week for us.”

He describes the film, entitled Three Pints and a Rabbi, as a “fantasy black comedy”.

For the purposes of the film, the New Inn also had to take on a new identity as The Woman’s Head, with a gruesome decapitated head pictured on a plate of grapes.

Mr Perry said: “The best way to describe it is three people wake up with slight amnesia and find a dead body mutilated on a table in the pub.

“They don’t know how she has died but looking at her wounds it looks like a wild dog so they are scared of this dog outside the pub and then chaos ensues.

“It is the kind of weird fantasy film that works well on the festival circuit. It could be considered a horror film but it’s not. It borders on reality and fantasy but it is actually a comedy with mystery.”

Mr Perry has had some success with his previous films, gaining five wins and seven nominations in festivals around the world.

Born in Woodley but now based in London, he hopes to show his new film in Edinburgh, Toronto and Arizona.

It stars actor Michael Maloney, who was Bill Astor in the recent The Trial of Christine Keeler and plays Edward Heath in The Crown, Jordan Stephens, one half of hip hop duo Rizzle Kicks, who was in the Star Wars film Rogue One and plays a drag queen in the 2019 film Tucked, Amanda Abbington, best known for TV’s Sherlock and Mr Selfridge, and Hannaj Bang Bendz, who was voted best actress at the Los Angeles film awards in 2017.

Mr Perry said: “Michael Maloney, our leading man, is absolutely fantastic. He brought his comedy background to the film and that elevated it.

“It was always the intention to have that element of comedy and the whole idea was to use chaos and comedy together, especially when you have four characters with different personalities who cross paths. There was brilliant chemistry.”

Ms Szymborska, who has been landlady at the New Inn for eight years, received no payment for the use of her pub and admits she has had to answer questions from curious customers.

“Sometimes you get the impression that actors are a bit full of themselves but Michael is such a sweetheart, very thoughtful, and Jordan is a really adorable guy.

“They’re all so lovely and very helpful I have been really amazed. They have asked me if I would like to have a coffee with them because I work so hard. It has been a bit exhausting.

“The production was definitely much bigger than it was two years ago. I was totally out of Richard’s way and let him do all sorts of things. The pub was shut for a week and they could do whatever they wanted. They didn’t have to pack away their equipment so that made it a lot easier for them.

“I just hope I haven’t upset too many locals with the pub being shut.”