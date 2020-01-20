FOURTEEN teams will take part in a 24-hour rowing challenge in Henley to raise money for charity.

The event featuring teams of four, two and solo rowers will be held at the River & Rowing Museum, starting at 10am on Saturday, January 25 and finishing at the same time the following day.

The participants will take two-hour turns on rowing machines.

They have different levels of experience and some have never rowed before.

Sponsors Expedition Foods and Firepot Food will provide sustenance for the rowers such as freeze-dried food in ration packs.

Spectators are welcome to watch during the museum’s opening hours of 10am to 5pm. Merchandise will be on sale and there will be a raffle.

All the money raised will be donated to the rowers’ chosen charities, which include Blood Bikes and the RNLI.