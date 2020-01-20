Monday, 20 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rowing challenge

FOURTEEN teams will take part in a 24-hour rowing challenge in Henley to raise money for charity.

The event featuring teams of four, two and solo rowers will be held at the River & Rowing Museum, starting at 10am on Saturday, January 25 and finishing at the same time the following day.

The participants will take two-hour turns on rowing machines.

They have different levels of experience and some have never rowed before.

Sponsors Expedition Foods and Firepot Food will provide sustenance for the rowers such as freeze-dried food in ration packs.

Spectators are welcome to watch during the museum’s opening hours of 10am to 5pm. Merchandise will be on sale and there will be a raffle.

All the money raised will be donated to the rowers’ chosen charities, which include Blood Bikes and the RNLI.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33