Celebrating Kipling

AN event dedicated to the life and work of Rudyard Kipling will be staged in Henley on the eve of the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

It will be hosted by the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion and held at the Red Lion Hotel on Thursday, May 7 from 6.30pm.

Journalist Philip Geddes will tell the story of Kipling’s life with readings from his poetry and prose.

The writer was born in British India and was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1907.

His works include The Jungle Book and the poem My Boy Jack, which echoes the grief of all parents who lost their sons in the Great War. Kipling lost his son, John, in the Battle of Loos.

Mr Geddes’s family served in India for almost 200 years, both in the army and as political officers. He was a journalist for 30 years with the BBC, ITV and Financial Times and is the author of two books, one on the future of Hong Kong and the other a modern study of the Bank of England.

Guests will be served a glass of wine and nibbles on arrival followed by the talk at 7pm. This will be followed by a seated buffet dinner.

Tickets cost £30. All proceeds will be donated to the Poppy Appeal. To book, contact Sara Abey on henley@saraabey.com