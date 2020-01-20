Monday, 20 January 2020

10km open for entries

ENTRIES are now open for this year’s Goring 10km race on Sunday, March 15.

Runners will set off from outside Storton Lodge in Icknield Road at 11am and follow a circular route through South Stoke and along the Ridgeway before returning to the finish line on Bourdillon Field behind Goring Primary School.

There are 1,200 places for runners aged 15 or over with an entry fee of £19, or £25 on the day if available. 

All runners will be chip- timed and will receive a medal, snack and a free hot drink at the end. Hot food and sports massages will also be available on the field.

Proceeds from the day will go to the primary school’s parent-teacher association, which organises the event. This year it is raising money for a library after previously fundraising for a new £30,000 minibus.

Limited parking will be available but runners from outside the village are encouraged to arrive by train to prevent congestion.

For more information, visit www.goring10k.com

