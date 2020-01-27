Monday, 27 January 2020

Sports day

A DAY of sport to celebrate the Tokyo Olympics this summer will be held in Wargrave tomorrow (Saturday).

Up to 20 participants will meet at 65 High Street from 7am for the official opening ceremony at 7.30pm.

Lay minister Andrew Ferguson will oversee the Olympic-themed games, including relay races, throwing, walking and dancing. Food will be provided in exchange for an entry fee.

