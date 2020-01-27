Monday, 27 January 2020

Faith course

A COURSE designed to bring people together to discuss life, faith and God has started in Wargrave.

The Alpha 2020 sessions are being held at St Mary’s Church every Thursday at 7.45pm until February 20.

For more information, email assistant curate Hugh Barne at hughbarne@gmail.com

