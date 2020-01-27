Faith course

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
A COURSE designed to bring people together to discuss life, faith and God has started in Wargrave.
The Alpha 2020 sessions are being held at St Mary’s Church every Thursday at 7.45pm until February 20.
For more information, email assistant curate Hugh Barne at hughbarne@gmail.com
27 January 2020
More News:
Church’s year of events to honour St Thomas Becket
A YEAR of celebrations in honour of St Thomas ... [more]
Urgent appeal for village firefighters after departures
MORE firefighters are urgently needed in Goring. ... [more]
