Musical trip

A CHOIR leader from Charvil is organising a trip to see The Sound of Music at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking.

Suzanne Newman, who runs the Jewel Tones, is inviting people to attend the matinée performance on Saturday, March 14.

The cost is £40, which includes coach travel and admission.

For more information, call 0118 934 0589 or email suzanne

ynewman@btinternet.com