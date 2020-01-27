Monday, 27 January 2020

House roles

A VOLUNTEER recruitment morning will be held at Greys Court on February 28 starting at 9.30am.

The main roles available are room guides and housekeeping volunteers, garden tour guides and tearoom and car park volunteers.

Lizzie Champion, house and collections manager at the National Trust property, said: “It will be a chance to come and have a chat over tea and coffee, meet staff and volunteers and find out how you could make a difference and get involved at this very special place.”

