Healing group

NINETEEN people attended the first of free meditation held at Henley town hall last week.

The sessions are run by five “healers”, Lucy Irvine, Neena Saith, Ale Valgimigli, Rosanne Joseph-Anthony and Julia Ashton.

They will now continue every Tuesday from 12.30pm to 1.15pm. Donations for charity are welcomed.

