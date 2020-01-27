Healing group

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
NINETEEN people attended the first of free meditation held at Henley town hall last week.
The sessions are run by five “healers”, Lucy Irvine, Neena Saith, Ale Valgimigli, Rosanne Joseph-Anthony and Julia Ashton.
They will now continue every Tuesday from 12.30pm to 1.15pm. Donations for charity are welcomed.
27 January 2020
Church’s year of events to honour St Thomas Becket
A YEAR of celebrations in honour of St Thomas ... [more]
Urgent appeal for village firefighters after departures
MORE firefighters are urgently needed in Goring. ... [more]
