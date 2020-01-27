Monday, 27 January 2020

Golf lessons

CHILDREN aged six to 16 are being invited to apply for free teaching scholarships at Henley Golf Club.

There are 30 scholarships on offer for different ages and experience.

For more information or an application form, call the professional shop at the club on (01491) 575710. Applications close on February 16.

