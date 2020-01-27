Monday, 27 January 2020

Health festival

A HEALTH and wellbeing festival will return to Henley in the autumn.

More than 750 people attended the inaugural Healthy Body, Healthy Mind in September, which comprised a range of activities, workshops and demonstrations.

This year’s event is set to take place on October 17. It is being organised by the town council, Bell Surgery, Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group and Be Well group of therapists.

